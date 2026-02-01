We like to think that, as adults, we are far beyond believing in Santa Claus.

But what was his message, really?

It was loud and clear: Obey. Or you will not be rewarded.

Funny thing is, I never asked for rewards.

I mostly just wanted to be left alone.

I’m not a dog.

Then came school.

“Education,” they said. And we did learn.

We learned that self-directed thought carried consequences: detention, shaming, loss of standing.

“Don’t you want to succeed?” they asked.

Be a good boy, or there will be no rewards for you.

Sunday rolled around, and the story deepened.

You are fallen.

You are imperfect.

You are dirty.

But behave, confess, comply... and you may be forgiven.

Hurry.

The Lord is returning.

Punishment will be swift.

I hold faith and spirit in high regard.

I do not extend the same trust when they are entangled with worldly authority and reward.

Then the television took over.

“Good evening, this is CBC National News,” screeched the screen at ten o’clock nightly.

I was never much for it, honestly, but much of my family sat entranced.

Work harder.

Choose more wisely.

It is your duty.

The needs of the whole outweigh the needs of the individual.

Did you vote?

Consume less.

Pollute less.

Change yourself.

Waste less.

Use less electricity.

Humans are a scourge on the planet.

You caused global warming.

There are too many of you.

One need not be a pattern-recognition expert to see the trend.

The same institutions that lecture endlessly about responsibility are the ones that engineered the conditions requiring it.

The same voices warning of collapse designed the systems now failing.

The same authorities demanding sacrifice are insulated from its costs.

And when the consequences arrive, the blame is never upward.

It is you who consumed too much.

You who failed to adapt.

You who didn’t change fast enough, work hard enough, comply enthusiastically enough.

Blame the humans.

Blame the population.

Blame the many.

Never mind who built the machine.

Never mind who profits while it grinds.

Never mind who keeps tightening the rules after breaking the game.

The story has never changed.

Only the costume.

This is not an argument for apathy, nor a defense of excess, neglect, or indifference. Caring for one another, for the land, for the future... these things matter. What does not follow is the moral sleight of hand that places the burden of systemic failure onto individuals while shielding the architects of those systems from scrutiny. Responsibility without agency is not virtue; it is coercion dressed up as ethics. Real stewardship begins upstream, where decisions are made, not downstream, where consequences are endured.

In the end, what is most unsettling is not the control, but the blindness.

The pattern is simple.

The inversion is obvious.

The blame is misplaced in plain sight.

And yet participation continues, as if recognizing the structure would require something too costly to admit.

Perhaps that is the final function of the story: not to convince, but to exhaust.

I stopped believing in Santa Claus a long time ago.

I remain surprised by how many adults still insist on behaving as though someone else is keeping score.

Such patterns depend on people continually adjusting themselves in response to approval, disapproval, and reward.

Something this rooted, this ancient, is not going to be undone by niceness or good thoughts.

It isn’t confused. It knows exactly what it’s doing.

It simply continues, as it always has, until it is seen.

One Tree Hill, New Zealand: “I love this,” my sister said. “We’ve walked it many times. But the tree is no longer there.”