Tobias Lab Canada

Tobias Lab Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Clough's avatar
Steve Clough
Feb 2

“The Beast System” is currently on full display. I do believe in the Bible (including Job, Jonah, Flood, Exodus, etc.)….but didn’t “get it” until I jettisoned man-made religion (witness the Catholic abuse referenced above) and did a very deep dive, starting with CS Lewis and never ending until I meet Him in Glory. And this is what gives me comfort, that “God laughs” at the vain attempts of the Elite to direct our destiny and that the foolishness of God is always greater than the wisdom of Man. In other words, “God wins” (“It is finished”) and the distractions put in place are to keep our attention 100% focused on the “lower case gods” and off of our uppercase God!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tobias Beharrell
Lara Darnaby's avatar
Lara Darnaby
Feb 1

I remember being absolutely humiliated in catholic preschool because I questioned the story of Jonah and the Whale. The teacher told me I just had to have faith and when I asked what that was she said “it’s when you believe in something even though you have no reason to”… when I responded with that sounds like stupidity I got majorly scolded and punished. Basically, teaching a four year old to go with the narrative.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tobias Beharrell
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tobias Beharrell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture