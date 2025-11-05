“Do you remember how amazing the 70s and 80s were?” “Do you remember how great the 2000s were?” I had heard others make such claims. I exclaimed, “The 2000s were just an illusion of greatness! It was like a social experiment gone wild. But for the young people, it was just ‘life as usual.’”

2020s – the next move on the war board.

“What do you mean? Life is back to normal!”

“What do you mean? Life has never been the same!”

Since the war began, there have been many casualties. With war comes loss, and this time, it has been extensive.

Rest in peace to the illusion of expression. Rest in peace to the lie of human rights and the rule of law. Rest in peace to the perception of choice. So much death makes my stomach churn. At times, it is overwhelmingly toxic for a thinking mind.

RIP to the claim of privacy. RIP to the idea of white picket fences. RIP to the debate for the good of the many. Goodbye to private property (including your body), vivid blue skies, and self-reflection.

“Self-reflection?” Ha ha ha. “We must reflect not what is within but what the world says!” “You don’t want to be different, my God!” Yet no two of us are alike—that was the original plan.

To conform to one person’s idea or one group’s plan is the death of the Self. RIP to all that was cherished and normal.

Can the death of common sense really occur? “Have you seen their agents of deception?” “They are powerful! They are brilliant!” “Their brilliance succumbs to your own wisdom.” Don’t be compromised. Refuse the birth of shaming.

Open the collective eye to trickery. Reestablish what “intelligence” really is. Do not mourn when they cannot see. I see. You see. We can see!

Push on, warrior of truth, brother, sister of reason, keeper of sanity. Grow that hard shell, but don’t let it stop you from breathing. Breathe; you need to breathe! Trust me.

We are not here to change the world; we are here to maintain what is real—no more tricks, no more sleight of hand. Trust me. No, really, trust me. The spirit of truth comes from beyond us, conceived within you at birth. It grew stronger as you did. It knows you as we need to know ourselves.

Stick to the plan. Trust me.

Footnote: A brief moment in time as the voices in my head pondered the tactic of the sowers of lies to focus their attacks on what people do not know, rather than what people know very well.