Tobias Lab Canada

Tobias Lab Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Clough's avatar
Steve Clough
Oct 13

Excellent thoughts. Technology was supposed to be the answer to our problems. It’s actually made them worse, and society/people are more disconnected than ever in human history!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tobias Beharrell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture