I first noticed as a child that I had an odd affliction. I bet some of you have had it too. From little things to complex things, I became increasingly aware that many things in life that were obvious to me were certainly not apparent to others.

It began with my mom, bless her heart. She was such a good mom, and I miss her every day. But around the age of 15, I recognized that depending on how I looked, she would treat me like two different people. Granted, not earth-shattering, I agree. Yet as a teenager, it had a significant effect. When I awoke in the mornings, hair askew, eyes blurry, and brain equally so, I was met with an anger, grumpiness, some may say. Shower and polish my look, as I bounced down the stairs, I was met with joy and pride. “Good morning, Mr Sunshine!” she would say, a complete turnaround from the former. The better I looked, the better I was treated. It was obvious.

In a twisted way, this is how our world operates. Truth does not matter so much anymore—what does is who presents the story best—the image.

Life has changed significantly since then, the 1970s and 80s. So much so that those in subsequent generations have no idea what the world once was. Our world and theirs are completely different.

I am stating the obvious, but we have lost what was once normal.

Instead of sharing with the world what is distinctly unique from the perspective of the individual – the “real me” – there was a one-eighty. The world began feeding the people instead of the people feeding the world. It was the start of the poisoning, but to most, it was not obvious.

Some of us grew increasingly aware that the world was missing the point.

Stillness.

Silence.

The absence of noise.

What it is to be human.

To contemplate from within.

Can I tell you the truth? The whole purpose of life is to be who you are – not what The World wants you to be. To some, it is obvious.

Take, for example, The Good Doctor. I have not known him long, but it seems like I have. I think it’s because, from everything I see, he could be that kid who was completely aware of the obvious. A brother, of sorts. Two children of a common mother – truth.

The Good Doctor recognized something undeniable, but to many, it was not. He asked simple questions, made simple observations, and followed what he knew he had to do every step of the way. Gave many written exemptions, I hear, from the goodness of his heart and with an abundance of caution. With intelligence. Because he cared about each person, and what is right.

Now that is my kind of people.

Now he stands on trial of sorts, before his accusers: “Outrageous!” they exclaim. “You dare to think for yourself! We have determined that truth is based on the belief of the majority!”

It is what caused me to write today. The insanity of the outer world. Yet in its arrogance, it would claim that those challenging it were the insane ones.

“Outrageous!” The Good Doctor exclaimed. “I have determined that truth is based on reality!”

Now that is my kind of people. We need more.

The world keeps screaming that technology is what we need to stimulate us into the “higher life”. I don’t believe it for one second. Remember morals? Remember what is right, what is good? It helps to distinguish what is not at all good.

Can I tell you the truth?

When the good is punished and the bad elevated for the world to adore, I’d rather be in the one per cent.

We saw it coming, didn’t we? From little observations in the world around us to the growing sentiment within the hearts of the people. Individuality stripped, layer by layer, page by page. And most of the people denied it.

Today, we fight for truth one person at a time. Not defending people, but defending what is right. Truth is our defence. We believe that it is not about the world around us, but rather the world inside of us that matters. Sounds familiar, actually. “It’s biblical”. In fact, it seems really obvious.

One person at a time, but never alone.

Two children of a common mother.

Truth.

Tobias, October 12, 2025