There are people who have spent years trying to explain that something is wrong, only to discover that the available language could not hold what they were experiencing.

They may have received diagnoses, undergone testing, changed their diets, tried medications or supplements, and consulted people from several areas of health care. They may have learned the names of individual symptoms without ever being shown how those symptoms might relate. Each new finding added information, but the larger story remained difficult to see.

Or worse, they were told that everything was “perfect.”

Eventually, many begin to wonder whether they are explaining themselves badly. Others start to doubt their own experience. They know that their bodies are telling them something, but they cannot make that message coherent enough for anyone else to hear.

I wrote When No One Is Listening for them.

The book arose from a pattern I have encountered repeatedly in clinical work: people often arrive carrying a large amount of information but very little order, or having been told that everything is “perfect” despite knowing that something is not right. Their symptoms have been divided among systems, specialties, test results, products, and competing explanations. Each piece may be real, yet the relationship between the pieces has never been made clear.

A person may have poor sleep, digestive difficulty, changes in blood pressure, unusual reactions to foods or supplements, fatigue, pain, inflammation, anxiety, altered temperature, and an inability to recover normally after stress. These findings may be discussed separately, even though the body does not experience them separately.

The body functions as a coordinated system. Circulation affects digestion. Sleep affects immune regulation. Autonomic state influences blood pressure, bowel rhythm, pain sensitivity, temperature, and recovery. Fluid and electrolyte handling affect pressure, nerve activity, muscular function, and the body’s ability to maintain itself when upright. An intervention aimed at one area may change several others because the system receiving it is interconnected.

This does not mean that every symptom has one cause. It means that symptoms do not explain themselves.

The same symptom can belong to very different physiological stories. Fatigue may reflect depletion in one person, but in another it may reflect defensive shutdown, poor circulation, disrupted sleep architecture, excessive physiological demand, or a body that has been pushed beyond its ability to recover. Constipation may be a local bowel problem, but it may also be shaped by fluid movement, medication, autonomic tone, bile flow, food intake, or a system that is simply not routing well.

Knowing that a symptom exists is important. Understanding what role it is playing is a different level of inquiry.

That distinction sits near the centre of my work.

Over time, I developed Systems Regulation in Clinical Practice as a way of organizing clinical information around the body’s current regulatory state. Rather than beginning only with the question, “What does this person have?” the framework also asks:

What is the body trying to do?

What is it compensating for?

What is preventing recovery from holding?

What can this person tolerate now?

What kind of intervention would match the direction of the physiology rather than simply the name of the symptom?

These questions matter because a reasonable intervention can still be poorly timed.

A person may genuinely need rebuilding support while being unable to digest, distribute, or use it. Another may need microbial reduction but lack the routing capacity to tolerate strong antimicrobial work. Someone may appear to need stimulation when the deeper problem is that they are already maintaining function through excessive internal recruitment. A support may produce a brief improvement without increasing the person’s underlying capacity.

The product may not be wrong. The direction, timing, dose, or sequence may be wrong.

This is one reason people can feel better for a few days and then collapse, or find that something works repeatedly but never changes the larger pattern. It is also why doing more is not always the same as moving forward.

A response tells us that the body noticed an intervention. Recovery tells us whether the body was able to use it.

That is a very different way of reading progress.

I wrote When No One Is Listening in clear, accessible language because these ideas should not belong only to practitioners. People deserve a way to understand their own experience without first becoming experts in physiology. They deserve language that helps them see why their symptoms may be connected, why their reactions matter, and why the next useful step may not be the most obvious one.

The book does not ask readers to diagnose themselves, reject medical care, or reduce every complex illness to a single theory. It offers a more organized way to think about what the body may be communicating. It helps readers distinguish between symptom relief and recovery, output and capacity, movement and clearance, clinical need and clinical readiness.

It also gives families a way to understand someone they love.

When a person has been unwell for a long time, those around them may struggle to understand why their abilities change from day to day, why a seemingly small demand can produce a disproportionate response, or why an intervention that sounded sensible made things worse. A systems-regulation perspective can help make those experiences less mysterious and less easily dismissed.

For practitioners, the book offers an accessible doorway into the same clinical reasoning.

Many clinicians already sense that a list of symptoms is not the same as a case. They recognize the patient who appears functional but is paying an increasing physiological cost. They have seen protocols that worked briefly and then stopped, interventions that produced too much movement, or patients who became more reactive as more support was added.

When No One Is Listening gives language to those observations without requiring the reader to begin with a technical manual. It may help practitioners explain systems-level reasoning to their patients, recognize when a good intervention is premature, and see why the loudest symptom does not always identify the most important place to begin.

My hope is that the book will help close the distance between what people feel in their bodies and what they are able to communicate.

A person should not have to remain unheard simply because no one has yet recognized the pattern within the story their body is telling.

The book is now in the world. What happens next depends partly on where it goes.

Read it for yourself. Share this post. Restack it. Place When No One Is Listening into the hands of someone who has been searching for language, a family trying to understand someone they love, or a practitioner who may be ready to see complex patients differently.

Then help this work travel.

When No One Is Listening is now available worldwide through major booksellers, including Amazon, and as a Kindle edition for immediate download.

The more widely this way of thinking is carried, the fewer people will have to keep wondering whether anyone can hear the story their body has been trying to tell.

About the Author

Tobias Beharrell is a Canadian clinical investigator, practitioner, educator, and author whose work brings together systems-level physiology, biological microscopy, natural medicine, and investigative reasoning. Through Tobias Lab Clinical Intelligence, he developed Systems Regulation in Clinical Practice, a framework for understanding how regulatory state, compensation, timing, and intervention sequence shape clinical outcomes. His work is dedicated to helping practitioners and everyday people recognize the larger story within complex or poorly understood health experiences.