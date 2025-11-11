Tobias Lab Canada

Tobias Lab Canada

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koppykat
Nov 11

Great imagery T.

Lots of curious characters showing in amongst the hydrogel actors.

So good to see the finite details between the two planes DF/LF

Keep the storytelling alive and real, it benefits us all.

Good to see you here KK

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Max
Nov 14

The original Ricola cough drops (the ones wrapped in foil/inside the metal can, depending on where you live) seem to be quite effective against the microbial overload in the mouth plus they are easily available

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