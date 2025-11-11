We are far beyond, “it’s an air bubble”. That’s old news.

We are far beyond, “it’s a dirty slide”. That’s ludicrous news.

If you know, you know.

Air bubbles and dirty slides are for two types of people - those left behind, and those leading the sheep over the proverbial cliff.

Don’t follow the herd over the cliff.

Above: Olympus CX43 Phase Contrast 20X (200X magnification). Large suspected “hydrogel”-like structure with multiple and distinct internal areas of phase change. Red blood cells on outside of structure, various white blood cells, and other components commonly associated with serum/cellular breakdown and stress processes.

Below: Olympus CX43 Darkfield 20X (200X magnification) of same sample.

It is not just the notably large suspected “hydrogel”-like structures in various states of phase change, but also other components of the sample that cause concern. Click the micrographs for a closer view.

What was the common denominator in the story of this individual? Multiple dentist visits over the last three years, requiring large doses of local dental anesthetic.

There were also multiple infections requiring antibiotics—a recipe for trouble.

I am including research articles below. Because, when you know, you know.

Modular Photonic Architectures in Dental Anesthetic Crystals: Evidence of Synthetic Self-Assembly and Toroidal Compartmentalization

Modular Photonic Architectures in Dental Anesthetic Crystals: Evidence of Synthetic Self-Assembly and Toroidal Compartmentalization

Dr David Nixon

Self-Assembling Nanostructures in Blood and Urine: Implications for Bioaccumulation and Detoxification

Self-Assembling Nanostructures in Blood and Urine

Dr David Nixon

Coherence-Dependent Self-Assembly in Dental Anaesthetics: Structural Modulation through Passive Field Exposure

Coherence-Dependent Self-Assembly in Dental Anaesthetics: Structural Modulation through Passive Field Exposure

From Captured Coherence to Structural Reversal: Field-Modulated Self-Assembly in Dental Anaesthetics and Blood

From Captured Coherence to Structural Reversal: Field-Modulated Self-Assembly in Dental Anaesthetics and Blood

Let us soon discuss the hidden risks posed by pathogenic microorganisms in the oral cavity. With over 600 microorganisms (most do little harm), the harmful “bugs” that cause infections in your mouth can easily travel into your system. It seems like not many people are aware of practices that both identify and ameliorate the most dangerous pathogenic conditions.

PS: Your dentist isn’t telling you because it is highly likely that your dentist is unaware of this.

Spread the word.