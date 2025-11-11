Oral Traditions
What Your Dentist Isn't Telling You
We are far beyond, “it’s an air bubble”. That’s old news.
We are far beyond, “it’s a dirty slide”. That’s ludicrous news.
If you know, you know.
Air bubbles and dirty slides are for two types of people - those left behind, and those leading the sheep over the proverbial cliff.
Don’t follow the herd over the cliff.
Above: Olympus CX43 Phase Contrast 20X (200X magnification). Large suspected “hydrogel”-like structure with multiple and distinct internal areas of phase change. Red blood cells on outside of structure, various white blood cells, and other components commonly associated with serum/cellular breakdown and stress processes.
Below: Olympus CX43 Darkfield 20X (200X magnification) of same sample.
It is not just the notably large suspected “hydrogel”-like structures in various states of phase change, but also other components of the sample that cause concern. Click the micrographs for a closer view.
What was the common denominator in the story of this individual? Multiple dentist visits over the last three years, requiring large doses of local dental anesthetic.
There were also multiple infections requiring antibiotics—a recipe for trouble.
I am including research articles below. Because, when you know, you know.
Modular Photonic Architectures in Dental Anesthetic Crystals: Evidence of Synthetic Self-Assembly and Toroidal Compartmentalization
Modular Photonic Architectures in Dental Anesthetic Crystals: Evidence of Synthetic Self-Assembly and Toroidal Compartmentalization
Dr David Nixon
Self-Assembling Nanostructures in Blood and Urine: Implications for Bioaccumulation and Detoxification
Self-Assembling Nanostructures in Blood and Urine
Dr David Nixon
Coherence-Dependent Self-Assembly in Dental Anaesthetics: Structural Modulation through Passive Field Exposure
Coherence-Dependent Self-Assembly in Dental Anaesthetics: Structural Modulation through Passive Field Exposure
From Captured Coherence to Structural Reversal: Field-Modulated Self-Assembly in Dental Anaesthetics and Blood
From Captured Coherence to Structural Reversal: Field-Modulated Self-Assembly in Dental Anaesthetics and Blood
Let us soon discuss the hidden risks posed by pathogenic microorganisms in the oral cavity. With over 600 microorganisms (most do little harm), the harmful “bugs” that cause infections in your mouth can easily travel into your system. It seems like not many people are aware of practices that both identify and ameliorate the most dangerous pathogenic conditions.
PS: Your dentist isn’t telling you because it is highly likely that your dentist is unaware of this.
Spread the word.
Great imagery T.
Lots of curious characters showing in amongst the hydrogel actors.
So good to see the finite details between the two planes DF/LF
Keep the storytelling alive and real, it benefits us all.
Good to see you here KK
The original Ricola cough drops (the ones wrapped in foil/inside the metal can, depending on where you live) seem to be quite effective against the microbial overload in the mouth plus they are easily available