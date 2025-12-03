This is what I call the Elephant in the Room.

You know, the one that makes people laugh nervously when the “expert” declares, “It’s just an air bubble! Or a dirty slide!”

That’s a little old now.

From Nixon, D. (2025). Self-Assembling Nanostructures in Blood and Urine: Implications for Bioaccumulation and Detoxification. Journal of BioNano Technology, 283:

“Building on the microscopy record, Kyrie and Broudy (2022) offered a theoretical framework to interpret the presence of synthetic structures in the body as evidence of a broader technological deployment. Rather than treating these findings as isolated anomalies, they proposed that such inclusions could form part of a distributed technological system—what they termed a bio-nano panopticon. Drawing on military reports, scientific patents, and behavioral research programs, they argued that injections may act as delivery systems for functional nanostructures—capable of communication, data exchange, and physiological modulation.”

“Their analysis reframed microscopy evidence not as accidental contamination, but as physical infrastructure—a synthetic network architecture embedded within the body. By situating these structures within documented advances in cybernetics, AI, and surveillance technology, Kyrie and Broudy highlighted the stakes of ignoring this emerging paradigm—and the systemic refusal to investigate it.”

Above: Olympus CX43 Phase Contrast 20X (200X magnification) depicting the effects of anomalous structures and their effects on human blood. Darkfield (top), phase contrast (center), and phase shift (bottom).

When you know, you know.