Microscopic examination of blood and pharmaceutical preparations has revealed recurring anomalous microstructures whose variable morphology has often led to fragmented interpretation. In this study, time-resolved and multi-modal imaging demonstrates that much of this apparent heterogeneity can be reconciled through phase-dependent material behaviour, with fibres, gel-like regions, and compact forms representing different physical states of a responsive material system.

Fibre formation is observed under ambient conditions, with further transformation occurring under physiological temperature, indicating significant material plasticity. However, additional behaviours are documented that are not explained by phase change alone. These include fibre-associated nucleation and templated crystallisation, directed fibre–crystal interaction, and temporally resolved microscale activity—each representing a distinct mode of structural behaviour.

By documenting and distinguishing these behaviours rather than subsuming them under a single explanatory or contamination model, this work delineates the limits of phase-based interpretation and establishes a framework for more accurate classification of dynamic material behaviour in biological samples.

Please see full study here.