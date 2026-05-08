This article follows a question that has become increasingly difficult to avoid: what may be forming inside living biological media, and why do some structures appear to persist beyond ordinary explanation? Enderlein, Naessens, Carnicom’s concerns about synthetic biology, the broader nanotechnology discussion, anomalous clotting, and the modern soft-matter observations of Dr. David Nixon all return us to this problem in different ways. The nanotechnology conversation has raised serious concerns and gathered a great deal of supporting material, but in recent years it has often lacked a fresh observational path forward. Nixon’s work has done more than any other modern body of observation I know to give this question a direct material-observation layer: behaviour, structure, persistence, motion, and soft-matter organization. Now, newly published work on protein-templated synthesis appears to be approaching nearby territory from another direction, offering a possible mechanistic clue to an unsettling possibility: that structured material, including material not native to the body, may be able to influence how biological media organize further structure when DNA or RNA is not acting as the ordinary template.

In everyday language, a ghost is something that appears unexpectedly, disappears when conditions change, or resists easy explanation. The word is not scientific, but it points toward a useful idea: something may seem present under one set of conditions and absent under another.

Science encounters this problem more often than people may realize. Some things are visible only under particular conditions. Others become difficult to detect once those conditions change. What appears to have vanished may not be gone at all. It may simply have changed state, changed form, or lost the features that made it recognizable.

This matters in biology because the body does not respond only to chemical ingredients. It also responds to form, and form may help determine what biology builds next.

Materials encountered by the body may therefore matter not only because of what they are made of, but because of how they are arranged, how they persist, and how they behave as conditions change.

That is the central issue. The question is not only whether a structure can be seen. It is whether its behavior, once encountered by the body, has biological relevance.

In recent years, many people have felt that their bodies are responding differently to the world around them, and that perception alone is reason enough to look more closely at the material conditions now acting upon biological life.

When phase-active structures are present in the environment, in medical products, or in substances intended to enter the body, they do not remain outside biology. Once encountered, they become part of the body’s regulatory landscape. Some materials may persist, reorganize, stiffen, disperse, or lose visible coherence under physiological conditions. Even without producing the usual signs of toxicity or injury, they may still influence physiology, including flow, signaling, immune engagement, and mechanical behavior.

This is one reason such observations deserve careful attention. A material may be biologically relevant without being chemically dramatic. The question is not always whether something is classically toxic, but whether it is capable of altering how a living system must regulate in response to it.

Repeated observation suggests that such anomalies are not limited to rare laboratory settings. They have been observed across samples, conditions, and contexts, including blood, other biological fluids, and products encountered in clinical, environmental, and everyday settings. Their significance lies not only in their appearance, but in their recurrence and in the behaviors they display across conditions.

These findings are best understood through the language of soft matter and metamaterial behavior. Some observers use terms such as nanotechnology, synthetic biology, self-assembly, or self-replication to describe what they believe they are seeing. Those terms may or may not be correct in a given case. But the recurring problem is similar: organized, condition-sensitive structures whose behavior appears biologically relevant.

The advantage of the soft-matter and metamaterial framework is that it allows these behaviours to be described without requiring premature certainty about origin, mechanism, or intent. The first issue is not necessarily where a structure came from. It is what the structure does under changing conditions.

This also helps explain why such structures are often overlooked. In routine examination, they may be dismissed as debris, contamination, incidental artifact, or optical error. Once placed in those categories, they are rarely examined further. Yet when related behaviors recur across different materials and conditions, the explanation of isolated artifact becomes less convincing.

The difficulty is often interpretive. Many such structures do not behave like inert particles or conventional debris. They may be dynamic, condition-sensitive, and difficult to classify by appearance alone. A structure may appear coherent under one set of conditions, then soften, disperse, redistribute, or lose legibility after changes in time, hydration, temperature, pressure, or handling. When examination depends too heavily on static appearance, behavior like this is easy to misread. What is dismissed as “nothing” may instead be something that has become non-legible within the framework being used.

In living systems, that distinction matters because phase behavior is dynamic. Soft matter can assemble, redistribute, stiffen, soften, or lose visible form without becoming irrelevant. Apparent disappearance does not necessarily mean true absence. It may instead reflect a shift in organization or a change in the conditions required for visibility.

The structures under discussion do not fit comfortably within recognized endogenous biological forms. They present organized material behaviors that may be unfamiliar under routine examination. When something falls outside expected morphology, it is often classified as artifact or contamination by default. In some cases, however, the limitation is not visibility, but the absence of an interpretive framework suited to non-native, phase-active material encountered in biological systems.

Seen in this light, phase-active structures and biological metamaterials need not be framed as exotic additions to biology. They can be understood more simply as systems whose visibility and behavior depend on condition, arrangement, and state. Metamaterial behavior does not require a change in chemical composition. It arises from organization, geometry, and physical arrangement. Under one set of conditions, a structure may appear coherent and distinct. Under another, it may disperse, redistribute, soften, or cease to appear as a clearly defined optical object.

This distinction matters because it has practical consequences. If phase-active systems are assumed to be inert or biologically irrelevant, the possibility that they may influence physiology is left unexamined. Structured materials that persist or transform under physiological conditions may affect flow dynamics, biological interfaces, or regulatory processes even when they do not produce classical injury patterns. When those interactions are missed, the body’s responses may be misunderstood, misattributed, or left unsupported.

From that standpoint, the central question is not simply whether such structures can be detected. It is how they behave when encountered by the body, and how the body must respond over time. Materials that appear stable in one setting may behave very differently when redistributed, displaced, or incorporated into living systems. Biological relevance is not defined only by permanence or visibility, but by regulatory consequence.

This also helps explain why older and more controversial lines of observation should not be dismissed too quickly. Enderlein’s pleomorphic forms, Naessens’ somatids, Bleker’s darkfield observations, Carnicom’s anomalous filamentous architectures, and anomalous clotting have been described through different languages, methods, and assumptions.

David Nixon’s recent work on filaments, CRMs, CFAs, and soft-matter architecture helps clarify the common denominator. These observations are not necessarily new. What is new is the soft-matter interpretation, especially the possibility that structure is not merely being observed after the fact. Structure may be participating in what gets built.

In that light, the shared problem is not only that persistent forms appear within biological media. It is that structured, persistent, bio-interactive forms may organize, scaffold, recruit, stabilize, or alter the biological material around them.

The historical language varies. Some observers spoke in terms of pleomorphism. Others used the language of somatids, darkfield morphology, anomalous filaments, synthetic biology, self-assembly, or construction-like zones of material organization. Some of that language may be imperfect. Some of it may need correction. But imperfect language does not automatically invalidate recurring observation.

This is where the soft-matter and metamaterial framework becomes useful. It allows the observation to be preserved while the language is disciplined. The first question does not have to be whether a structure is alive, synthetic, fungal, bacterial, crystalline, clot-like, or merely debris. Those questions may matter later. The earlier question is more basic:

Is this structure acting architecturally within a biological soft-matter system?

Does it persist? Does it organize? Does it recruit surrounding material? Does it alter flow, boundary conditions, phase behaviour, or clearance? Does it scaffold further structure? Does it change when the terrain changes? Does it behave as if form itself carries biological consequence?

This question has become more important because biology itself is beginning to show that construction may not always be reducible to chemistry or genetic sequence alone. Recent bacterial-defense research has described a reverse-transcriptase system in which repetitive DNA formation appears to involve a protein-templated mechanism.1

The careful implication is not that DNA, RNA, enzymes, or chemistry no longer matter. They do.

The implication is that physical form may participate in biological construction.

That is the hinge point.

A structure may matter not only because of what it contains, but because of what its form causes the surrounding system to organize, stabilize, scaffold, recruit, obstruct, or fail to resolve.

Chemistry explains composition.

Sequence explains coding.

But form may help explain construction.

That may be the missing factor in many observations that have been too quickly dismissed: not merely what a structure is made of, but what its form allows it to do.

If biology is judged only by chemistry or genetic sequence, then forms without obvious DNA or RNA may be considered meaningless. But that conclusion may be too narrow.

A structure does not have to be alive in the genetic sense to be biologically active. It does not have to be an organism to behave architecturally. It does not have to be a conventional pathogen to alter flow, signaling, clotting, inflammation, clearance, or tissue response.

This distinction matters for clotting as well. The clotting cascade explains the biochemical sequence. It explains how thrombin, fibrin, platelets, and clotting factors participate in clot formation.

But clotting does not occur in empty space.

It occurs on and around living boundary surfaces: endothelium, platelet membranes, protein films, plasma interfaces, extracellular matrix, lipid surfaces, and damaged or activated tissue boundaries.

The soft-matter framework does not replace the clotting cascade. It asks what kind of physical and material environment the cascade is occurring within. It asks whether the medium remains local, proportional, and resolvable, or whether structure, surface, phase behaviour, and boundary conditions begin to favour abnormal persistence.

This may be one reason anomalous clotting deserves careful material investigation. The question is not only what chemical triggered clotting. The deeper question is whether exogenous material may have entered the in vivo process itself, altering the biological medium in a way that allowed persistent abnormal structures to form. Those structures may not be reducible to ordinary clot chemistry. They may include conventional clot components, non-traditional material, or some altered combination of the two. If so, the clot is not only a clot. It may also be a record of what the medium was forced to become.

The same principle may apply beyond clotting. In cancer, chronic inflammation, biofilm behaviour, pleomorphic blood observations, anomalous filaments, or other spatially distributed pathologies, the relevant question may not be chemical alone. It may also be architectural. What forms? Where does it form? What does it recruit? What does it stabilize? What boundary does it create? What does it prevent the body from resolving?

In that light, the task is not to defend every historical interpretation or force all observations into one theory. The task is to remove errant language, preserve disciplined observation, and recognize the shared structural logic beneath phenomena that older categories may have separated too quickly.

Taken together, these observations point toward a class of material behaviour that does not fit neatly within conventional biological expectations, yet appears repeatedly across contexts and conditions. Their relevance is not merely theoretical. When organized, phase-active materials interact with living systems, the body must respond, regulate, and adapt in real time.

The task, then, is not only to detect them more reliably.

It is to develop modes of examination and interpretation equal to their behaviour.

What if the real breakthrough was not tiny robots, but something just as strange and far more testable: soft, phase-active materials with metamaterial behaviour interacting with biology in real time?

That possibility matters because it turns a vague and easily dismissed story into a more grounded field of study. The investigation does not have to begin by proving fantastical machinery. It can begin by documenting repeatable material behaviour: whether something assembles, disperses, stiffens, softens, reorganizes, persists, recruits surrounding material, or changes under different conditions.

Figure 1A. Phase-contrast image of the fibrous structure before incubation at 37 °C for 12 hours. The fibre appears elongated, with internal heterogeneity and sharp axial definition.

Figure 1B. Phase-contrast image of the same fibrous structure after incubation at 37 °C for 12 hours. Post-incubation, the structure adopts a broader, more compact morphology with smoother boundaries, altered internal contrast, and a more pronounced interaction with the surrounding hydrated matrix. Magnification approximately 100×. Images are drawn from the Nixon–Beharrell soft-matter research context; see Nixon and Beharrell. 2

That is a stronger scientific starting point.

It gives observation somewhere to stand.

It means this is not a lesser explanation than “nanotechnology.” In many ways, it may be the more useful one: more grounded, more observable, and more open to careful study.

The central point is simple.

A material may matter because of its chemistry.

It may matter because of its sequence.

But it may also matter because of its form.

And once form enters biology, it may not remain passive.

Further Reading

Those interested in exploring these subjects more deeply may wish to consult:

• Atlas of Soft-Matter Structures series by David Nixon

• The Quiet Work of Health

References

Deng P, Lee H, Armijo C, Wang H, Gao A. Protein-templated synthesis of dinucleotide repeat DNA by an antiphage reverse transcriptase. Science. 2026. doi:10.1126/science.aed1656. Nixon D, Beharrell T. Phase-Dependent Structural Transformation of Hydrogel-Like Materials Across Pharmaceutical and Biological Contexts. Journal of BioNanoTechnocracy. 2025 Oct;1(3):504–525.

About the Author

Tobias Beharrell is a Canadian practitioner, educator, and writer whose work centers on helping clinicians think more clearly in complex physiological cases. Drawing on years of observation, clinical inquiry, and systems-based practice, he focuses on pattern recognition, regulatory physiology, and the sequencing of intervention. His work emphasizes clarity over reaction, structure over guesswork, and the importance of matching intervention to physiological readiness. He lives in Winnipeg, Canada.

Please feel free to restack.

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