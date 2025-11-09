Human blood, 24 hours post-extraction.

Notably, descriptions of the following crystallisation processes in human red blood cells are lacking in the scientific literature.

Above: Olympus CX43 Phase Contrast 20X (200X magnification). Left: hydrogel-like substance containing unidentified fibrin-like material. It is questionable that this material is normal fibrin. Right: Red blood cells breaking into crystalline-like structures, pieces, and patterns.

Fibrin (also called Factor Ia) is a fibrous, non-globular protein involved in the clotting of blood. It is formed by the action of the protease thrombin on fibrinogen, which results in fibrin polymerisation. The polymerised fibrin, together with platelets, forms a hemostatic plug or clot at the wound site. These fibrin and fibrin-related constituents are carried within the blood.

Below: Olympus CX43 Darkfield 20X (200X magnification) imaging red blood cells in various states of decomposition and crystallisation, and crystalline structures. Various white blood cells are noted.

Below: Two images illustrating distinct crystallisation patterns within decomposing red blood cells. Hydrogel patterns within which the previously mentioned fibrin-like material is distinct.

Summary

These crystallisation processes observed in human red blood cells (RBCs) within 24 hours of extraction, as illustrated above, are notably absent from the existing scientific literature. This phenomenon warrants further investigation, as it may have implications for understanding RBC behaviour and potential changes in blood composition over time, which could impact various physiological processes and clinical applications.

While these (crystallisation) observations are uncommon, they are not unheard of; multiple colleagues have reported similar samples, albeit rarely.

The following (2) images (below) are low-resolution perspectives offered to provide size and location context within the sample.

Finally, the image below illustrates the evolving hydrogel structures found globally in human blood, urine, saliva, and other materials (anesthetics, environmental samples) in abundance since 2020. The top image in this collage is +24 hours post-extraction. Note: The images below are from a different blood sample/individual.

Below: The middle two images (left and right) are +54 hours post-extraction. Left: Olympus CX43 Phase Contrast 20X (200X magnification), and Right: Olympus CX43 Darkfield 20X (200X magnification).

The bottom image (above) reveals the metamorphosis of the same structure approximately 4 days post-extraction. Notable are colloidal materials (whitish-blue) that have developed within and/or around deteriorated red blood cells, as well as distinct changes in peripheral patterns.

While similar structures have been observed historically in human blood, distinct changes have occurred in both the quality and quantity of these structures since the 2020-2021 period; further, novel and evolving architectural characteristics have been reported globally.

Note: All microscopic samples are prepared from blood only, with no additives. Slides: Fisher Scientific “Premium Superfrost Microscope Slides White Tab (Lot#25903), and Cover Glass: Fisher Scientific Microscope Cover Glass (“fisherbrand”), 24x40mm, Lot#24321.

For further information, I highly recommend the ongoing research of Dr. David Nixon at the Journal of Bionanotechnocracy here. Dr Nixon’s multiple papers document synthetic, self-assembling nanostructures in human blood and urine, link them to pharmaceutical exposure, and propose a covert bio-digital interface in progress globally. For the latest information, Dr Nixon may be found here on Substack.