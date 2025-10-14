Tobias Lab Canada

Neo
Oct 14

Your CX43 images look like my CX43 images!!

The person I saw with very similar blood like that is on injectable insulin.

Hello and welcome.

Check out my stack for my perspectives.

It's too complex for one comment but humans have been polymerized to put it simply.

Buckle up!

Cheers

Danyèle's avatar
Danyèle
Oct 15Edited

Polymerization = plastification.

No wonder they even find plastics having crossed the epithelial barrier of the deceased…

