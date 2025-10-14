I first looked through the microscope during a lab in college. While microscopes have remained the same over the last 30 years, blood has not. It’s no conspiracy. Yet I am a realist and, as such, value the opinions of others. You know, those who know their subjects well.

In the last five years, I have seen thrombocytes/platelets called “hydrogels,” crystals called “nanotech,” and actual hydrogels called “air bubbles.” Those who know me will recognize my perspective when I say, “I don’t care who is right, I care what is right”. And I have no problem with being wrong. Really.

But what does raise my brow is when people who should look refuse to look.

And what really amazes me is how the people who have done the footwork —who really know what they are talking about —are “cancelled” or ignored. If that isn’t enough to cause you to raise an eyebrow, I’m not sure what is.

In any case, I shall not ramble. At least not today. What follows are a few micrographic observations I have made over the last few years. If I can tell you anything, I can tell you I have been spying on blood through the lens for a very long time, and nothing I see of late is “normal”. And it begs the question, “What is it?”

Sure, some of the images can be explained by those who have specific knowledge that I do not. But what will not explain these real-life observations are childish shaming, diversions, and the very strange gaslighting phenomenon we have all witnessed in recent years. If the things you see here (and in the future) are explainable, and you have the answers - real answers - please give them. Anything less has no meaning in a world of opinion gone mad.

The truth is out there, and this is only the beginning.

Above: Olympus CX43 Darkfield 40X - “An air bubble full of air bubbles”. No, just kidding, but that is what many people in the microscopy field who have been there for many years have stated. “But how?” I reply. I’ve never seen such “air bubbles” until 2020-2021. (Brows raised) PS: They are actually not air bubbles, nor are they concentration styles of phospholipids typically contained in the blood.

A Word About Phospholipids

Phospholipids make up 25-30% of the dry weight of the cell protoplasm. When cell death occurs, these lipids are released, and their interaction with the aqueous protein solution —the cell sap —gives rise to many diverse structures. Some have referred to these structures as “bacterial spheres”. Though they may appear to be bacteria (which have DNA), calling something a bacterium would require further identification using staining techniques rather than live-cell samples.

Above: Olympus CX43 Phase Contrast 40X; Below: Olympus CX43 Darkfield 40X

What appears as what many consider a “symplastic form” surrounded by excessive sediment, which is in turn surrounded by RBCs (red blood cells) in various states of decomposition. It is notable that, since 2020, structures like those pictured have become unlike anything previously considered a symplast and seen in healthy human blood.

Below: Olympus CX43 Darkfield Phase-shift 40X

Above: Olympus CX43 Phase Contrast 40X; Below: CX43 Phase Contrast 20X

Human blood aged several days shows unique degradation, including a phenomenon of red blood cell preservation within a string-like substance, while degradation may be observed surrounding the exterior of this substance.

Above: Olympus CX43 Darkfield 20X

What would you do if you conducted a blood study on a patient sample and observed the specimen-wide crystallization of an unknown character? Further, note the crystallization of RBCs (see the close-up below, followed by other views).

Above: Cropped image of RBCs in crystalline-like deterioration. Original full image below

Above: Olympus CX43 Darkfield 20X

I look forward to your observations on these micrographic images and will produce more in the coming days. For example, did you know that some of the C19 nasal rapid antigen test swabs provided in Canada contain algae?

“Of course all scientists agree when you censor the ones who do not.”